Reports are racing in about a huge explosion that took place in Kabul, Afghanistan Wednesday morning (local time), near the green zone and just a few hundred meters from the U.S. embassy, as well as several other embassies.

Several reporters were on scene in their local bureaus when the explosion rocked the city.

#BREAKING latest update from #Kabul that the VBIED went off 400 meters from U.S. Embassy and (Spinney's) grocery store — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) May 31, 2017

Massive explosion just shattered all the windows and glass in our bureau #Kabul — Jessica Donati (@jessdonati) May 31, 2017

Reuters reports plumes of black smoke filled the air above the green zone and the Presidential Palace. As many as 60 people have already been reported injured in the blast, which took place about 45 minutes ago at the time of this writing.

Update: Afghan Health ministry says 60 wounded people so far taken to hospitals.#KabulBlast pic.twitter.com/KUDOQdq4mC — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) May 31, 2017

Here are some of the early photos from the area. (See updates for more)

Smoking is rises after huge bomb explosion in #Kabul city. pic.twitter.com/wg9MdQuJFK — Traditional Afghan (@kunduz2017) May 31, 2017

Afghanistan: Huge explosion near German embassy in Kabul, several killed pic.twitter.com/LLSRanXwfa — The Earth News (@earthnews087) May 31, 2017

Earlier this month, a car bomb killed 8 people also near the U.S. Embassy. This story may be updated as information comes in.

UPDATE: Reports of fatalities are coming in, no estimate on the number.

UPDATE: Just wow, this update from journalist Sarah Carter. Just wow.

UPDATE 3: The blast was caused (again) by a suicide bomber.

From the AP:

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said at least 50 people were killed or wounded in the suicide car bombing Wednesday.