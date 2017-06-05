The Sheriff’s office has reported that there are multiple casualties and police have stormed the business park on Orlando, Florida where it is unclear precisely who the shooter is or what exactly went down.

CNN reports:

The sheriff’s office calls the situation “contained and stable,” says CNN affiliate TV station WFTV.

This is a screengrab from a few minutes ago on a live feed, police seem to be in control.



We will update as information becomes available.

UPDATE: Some footage from the scene.

Deputies and fire rescue crews on scene of fatal shooting in #Orlando. Sheriff's office says multiple people have been killed. @WESH pic.twitter.com/5FfWOmch7A — Alex Villarreal (@AlexvWESH) June 5, 2017

UPDATE 2: Police confirm situation “contained.”

Authorities confirm the situation in Orlando is completely contained, the community is not in danger https://t.co/B7NKuUMEnd pic.twitter.com/w1YnBQ7WXD — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 5, 2017

Update: Daily Caller points out we’re just a week away from the anniversary of the Pulse night club terror attack.