The Sheriff’s office has reported that there are multiple casualties and police have stormed the business park on Orlando, Florida where it is unclear precisely who the shooter is or what exactly went down.

CNN reports:

The sheriff’s office calls the situation “contained and stable,” says CNN affiliate TV station WFTV.

This is a screengrab from a few minutes ago on a live feed, police seem to be in control.
police

We will update as information becomes available.

UPDATE: Some footage from the scene.
Trending

Trump Should Resume the Airline Price Transparency Request

Neil Stevens

UPDATE 2: Police confirm situation “contained.”

Update: Daily Caller points out we’re just a week away from the anniversary of the Pulse night club terror attack.