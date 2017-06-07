Former FBI Director, James Comey, has released his prepared remarks which you can read in full here.

Already the twittosphere is highlighting some of the potential juiciness in what could prove to either be a game-changing testimony, or another example in a long line of “almost something” moments we’ve watched play out on the national stage.

Comey says he believed Trump was trying "create some sort of patronage relationship" by suggesting that he could replace him at FBI pic.twitter.com/CrZrwuuGbg — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 7, 2017

Comey describes a tense and awkward atmosphere after Trump asked him for his "loyalty" pic.twitter.com/6mMijZQ6jt — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 7, 2017

Comey confirms that he told Trump on multiple occasions that Trump himself was not currently the target of the FBI's investigation pic.twitter.com/YIMFZTtT38 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 7, 2017

James Comey's prepared remarks discuss briefing Trump on the Russian hacking including some "personally sensitive aspects" for Trump. Hmm… — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) June 7, 2017

Comey says he looped FBI leadership team in on Pres. Trump's Flynn request, gives his rationale for why he didn't report further: pic.twitter.com/QY5EYxpLQq — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) June 7, 2017

"We had that thing, you know," Trump said in call to Comey on April 11. Comey says he didn't ask what "that thing" meant. pic.twitter.com/AomZIWaiUs — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 7, 2017

Comey statement says Trump directly and unequivocally asked him to drop the Flynn probe: pic.twitter.com/lN2iaqbzqG — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) June 7, 2017

BREAKING: Comey, in prepared remarks to Senate committee, says Trump said at January dinner: "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty." — The Associated Press (@AP) June 7, 2017

Comey basically accusing Trump of obstruction of justice https://t.co/fNgOmrsEHu pic.twitter.com/hI78wY7Hcc — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) June 7, 2017

Fascinating nugget from Comey: Trump said "if there were some ‘satellite’ associates of his who did something wrong,” good to find out — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) June 7, 2017

Trump called Comey to tell him he had not been involved with hookers in Russia. pic.twitter.com/o9HH5GQZhC — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) June 7, 2017

COMEY: "I took the opportunity to implore the Attorney General to prevent any future direct communication between the President and me." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 7, 2017