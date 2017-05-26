Following a terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, England earlier this week, singer Ariana Grande has announced she will be returning to the city to perform a benefit concert. The singer posted a statement on her Facebook page reading expressing her heartbreak over the attack and her determination to move forward. The statement reads, in part:

I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.