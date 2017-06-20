Most designers would consider it an honor to dress the first lady of the United States but, after the election of Donald Trump, there were calls to boycott the designers who did so. Designer label Dolce & Gabbana, led by designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, is proud to have her looking gorgeous in their clothing.
Gabbana regularly takes to instagram to post pictures of the First Lady and thank her for wearing their label:
At first, the designer mocked the boycott, and I loved him:
Now, I love the duo even more as they have responded in the best way possible- capitalistic trolling. The designers have created a t-shirt reading #BOYCOTTDOLCE&GABBANA that sells for $245.
They rolled it out in this instagram video featuring a staged demonstration, with the hashtag #FakeNews:
You can get your very own online.
Capitalism looks good, doesn’t it?
