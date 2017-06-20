Most designers would consider it an honor to dress the first lady of the United States but, after the election of Donald Trump, there were calls to boycott the designers who did so. Designer label Dolce & Gabbana, led by designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, is proud to have her looking gorgeous in their clothing.

Gabbana regularly takes to instagram to post pictures of the First Lady and thank her for wearing their label:

@flotus ❤❤❤❤❤ #DGWoman ❤❤❤ #melaniatrump THANK YOU ❤🇺🇸🇮🇹 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 27, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

@flotus ❤❤❤❤❤🌸🌸🌸🌸🌺🌺🌺 #DGWoman #melaniatrump #Taormina ❤🇮🇹 THANK YOU #madeinitaly🇮🇹 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 27, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

At first, the designer mocked the boycott, and I loved him:

Please #boycottdolcegabbana ❤❤❤❤☠️☠️☠️ 😂😂😂😂😂😂❤❤❤❤❤ thank you 😘❤ #freedomtospeak #freedomtothink #Freedom #nofake #nopoliticallycorrect A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 27, 2017 at 2:18am PDT

Now, I love the duo even more as they have responded in the best way possible- capitalistic trolling. The designers have created a t-shirt reading #BOYCOTTDOLCE&GABBANA that sells for $245.

They rolled it out in this instagram video featuring a staged demonstration, with the hashtag #FakeNews:

#BOYCOTTDOLCE&GABBANA ❤️❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️ new t-shirt ❤️❤️😂😂 #fakenews A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

You can get your very own online.

Capitalism looks good, doesn’t it?