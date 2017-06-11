The head of the Republican National Committee calls for “an end” to congressional investigations looking at possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Ronna McDaniel made the call during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday”:

“This is a fishing expedition,” she said. “I’m calling for an end to the investigations about … President Trump’s campaign colluding with the Russians. There’s been no evidence of it, I don’t think that should continue.”

You can watch McDanial’s statement in the following video:

McDaniel did not call for an end to the separate special counsel probe or the component of the congressional probes looking at Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. She did say, however, that the Senate and House intelligence committees should stop looking at collusion.

Even though no one has found any evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, Democrats won’t let it go. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., told “Fox News Sunday” that cutting the collusion probes short would not be appropriate.

Former CIA And NSA Director Michael Hayden told Jim Sciutto, during a May 29, 2017 appearance on “The Lead With Jake Tapper,” that he hadn’t seen any evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign. “I have not seen any evidence of that. People’s whose judgment I trust, Jim Clapper, John Brennan, although they had left government, said by the time they left there was no evidence of collusion.”

NBC News reported in March that Former Acting CIA Director Michael Morell, who endorsed Hillary Clinton and called Donald Trump a dupe of Russia, said he had seen no evidence that Trump associates cooperated with Russians.

The ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff (D-CA), told Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that there is no “definitive” proof of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Numerous members of the Senate Intelligence Committee also agree there is no evidence of the alleged collusion including:

How many more people have to say there is no evidence of collusion before we can put this fake news conspiracy theory to bed?