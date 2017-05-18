Authority

Can the special prosecutor compel the executive branch to produce documents and or testify over the objections of the president ? Good question. Wish I could find a good answer. In Morrison vs Olson the SCOTUS held 7-1 that under the independent counsel law that they could. Nice clear and definitive that, the problem is it’s law so naturally it was largely reversed and is a decision in regard to a law that is no longer in force. This does play up the danger of the law. Because special prosecutors tend to morph into endless fishing trips till someone is on the hook, you tend to see demands for production of documents/testimony that aren’t strictly relevant to the investigation.The concept is to provoke a reaction that is prosecutable. Either by forcing someone to testify about embarrassing material or by provoking contradictory testimony that can be construed as lying under oath. On the one hand repeatedly asking the same question different ways is a valid interviewing tactic, on the other if you do it long enough people will contradict themselves.