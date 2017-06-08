AG Sesssions Terminates The Obama Administration Slush Fund That Was Shaking Down Defendants



Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced early Wednesday morning the Department of Justice will no longer force defendants to send payments to third party special interests unrelated or unharmed in federal cases. “When the federal government settles a case against a corporate wrongdoer, any settlement funds should go first to the victims and then to the American people— not to bankroll third-party special interest groups or the political friends of whoever is in power,” Sessions said in a statement. “Unfortunately, in recent years the Department of Justice has sometimes required or encouraged defendants to make these payments to third parties as a condition of settlement. With this directive, we are ending this practice and ensuring that settlement funds are only used to compensate victims, redress harm, and punish and deter unlawful conduct.” Current DOJ officials argue that under the Obama administration, settlement payments were often made to “non-party, non-victim political groups” and required defendants to donate to activist groups as a way to finish or close a case. —Townhall.com

This reads like it came out of a crime drama featuring the Mafia. It was widely known that Obama had weaponized the government to block conservative groups, this is a step beyond that. The government has essentially unlimited resources to pursue litigation and this was little more than extortion and then theft from the treasury to fund these groups. Hopefully the AG will pursue charges against the people involved in the scheme.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Says He Can’t Track Jihadis In His City But He Has No Trouble Arresting People For Free Speech Violations.



At roughly 45 seconds in (Apologies about the width)

“I can’t follow 400 people… the Met Police budget, roughly 15-20 per cent comes from me, the Mayor. The rest is funded by central government. If the Met Police budget is being shrunk and reduced, they’ve got to prioritise and use their resources in a sensible, savvy way.” –Sadiq Khan

He can’t track 400 people that have been trained to commit terrorist acts abroad, but the London Police were able to field 900 specialists to deal with what we would call free speech

“All hate crimes are reviewed by a Detective Inspector and the MPS has also increased specialist investigators within the 32 London borough community safety units by 30 per cent, with more than 900 specialist members of staff dedicated to investigating all hate crime and domestic abuse crimes. –Metropolitan Police London (ironically displaying the motto “Total Policing”)

Just when did a mass attack meant to kill people based on religion stop being a hate crime ? It seems if you are going to be “Smart and Savvy” about using your resources it would be best to use them to stop mass murderers you know are in your country, instead of language policing.

Senate Judiciary Committee Launches New Clinton Corruption Investigation



Senate Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has launched a new investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s effort to thwart a Bangladesh government corruption probe of Muhammad Yunus, a Clinton Foundation donor and close friend of the Clintons. The Daily Caller News Foundation (TheDCNF) Investigative Group exclusively reported in May that Clinton sent top U.S. diplomats to pressure Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheik Hasina and her son Sajeeb Wazed in an effort to kill that country’s corruption investigation of Yunus and Grameen Bank. Yunus was then managing director of the state-owned Bangladesh bank. In a June 1, 2017, letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Grassley repeated TheDCNF charge that Clinton threatened Wazed with an IRS tax audit if his mother did not back away from the corruption probe. Wazed has lived in the U.S. for 17 years. Grassley described how U.S. ambassadors James Moriarty and Dan Mozena, as well as Jon Danilowica, the Deputy Chief of Mission, met with Wazed in the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, on numerous occasions while the corruption investigation was underway. All three are career diplomats. Another official, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Rajiv Shah also met with Wazed. Shah’s agency awarded $13 million to Yunus organizations and another $11 million to allied Yunus organizations during Clinton’s tenure. The Department of State oversees USAID programs. –The Daily Caller

Looks like a donation to the Clinton Foundation was about as good an investment anyone could ever make. It not only got you a financial return on your investment but it meant the U.S. Government had your back in case you got caught breaking any laws.

