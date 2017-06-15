Global Warming Study Stopped By Excessive Ice

A “Man plans, God Laughs” moment if ever there was one, once again the environment has decided to freeze out it’s would be saviors.

The University of Manitoba’s multi-year, multi-million dollar climate change study has been put on ice for a year — because of climate change itself. David Barber, the university’s renowned Arctic researcher, and chief scientist of the BaySys project, said 40 scientists on the Canadian icebreaker CCGS Amundsen made the decision to postpone the $17 million project until next year after two weeks onboard because they realized the ship was needed elsewhere due to the continued extreme ice conditions in southern waters around Newfoundland and Labrador. Just last week, while Barber and the scientists were still on the Amundsen, the ice breaker was tasked with rescuing fishers on four fishing vessels from La Scie Harbour that were stuck in sea ice off Newfoundland’s Baie Verte Peninsula. But, within sight of the boats, the Amundsen was called off from helping after it was discovered the ice was two metres thick – too strong for it to get through. —Winnipeg Free Press

Amplifying on this in an interview with Vice Doctor Barber said

"It became clear to me very quickly that these weren't just heavy ice conditions, these were unprecedented ice conditions," Dr. David Barber, the lead scientist on the study, told VICE. "We were finding thick multi-year sea ice floes which on level ice were five metres thick… it was much, much thicker and much, much heavier than anything you would expect at that latitude and at that time of year." —Vice

Naturally the ice was blamed on climate change. Must be fun to write the grant proposals for these studies. You can just imagine how they must go.

Dear Sir Or Madam Due to the effects of global warming freezing the area we meant to study, we must request another 17 million dollars plus inflation adjustment so that next year if there isn’t even more ice due to warming, we can actually study the warming. Of course per prior precedent we will be available to testify as to the urgent need for regulations to prevent global warming from transforming the planet into a desert hothouse and any mentions of this anomalous ice will be explained away. Sincerely yours A Climate Scientist

Will it be approved ? Sure look at all the havoc climate change caused this study. Something has to be done.

Say What ?? :The Orlando Shooting Forged A Lasting Partnership Between Gays And Muslims Against Trump



So said Gay Activist Scott Simpson. I didn’t know you could have that many drugs in you and still live.

How Pulse Forged a Lasting Partnership Between Muslims and LGBTs

My husband and I had felt so safe and so free the day before, revving our engines in front of tens of thousands of LGBTQ folks and our allies. That sense of safety was halted by this frightening reminder that there are those in the world who would prefer us dead. That’s the same feeling that many American Muslims must feel every single day. Anti-Muslim violence has surged under the rhetoric of the Trump campaign, making 2016 the most brutal year for American Muslims since the backlash following 9/11. Trump quickly seized on the Pulse shooting in an attempt to further isolate Muslims and LGBTQ people from one another. His zeal for a “total and complete shutdown” on Muslims entering the country even led him to become the first GOP presidential nominee in history to reference the LGBTQ community in his acceptance speech. The party that let us die during the AIDS crisis, that opposes hate crime protections and our right to use the bathroom was now vowing to “protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology.” –The Advocate

I often talk about why it is nearly pointless for conservatives to try outreach to some groups. It just can’t be done because sometimes as in the above they have divorced themselves from the shared reality we all have to live in. They have decided to build themselves fantasy worlds that you can’t pry them out of with crowbars and dynamite.

Lets start with his basic premise, the “Republicans let gays die”. Not to victim blame but gays were killing gays and still are with aids. The disease was and is 100% preventable. What’s more even today in California they are trying to decriminalize knowingly spreading it. I guess if you can’t accept how monstrous your own acts are the only choice is to find a scapegoat.

That raises, the question of how do you even try find common ground with people that have decided to blame you for the consequences of their sins ? What’s more that further rejects the concept and idea of personal responsibility resenting even the very suggestion of looking within to fix their own problems. There is of course the crucial concept. It isn’t about any historical incident, that’s so much smoke as is proven by “Lasting alliance with Muslims”, if letting them die was the issue how is actively killing anyway shape or form friendly ? No, it’s all about blaming others vs accepting responsibility.

It’s no surprise that this should engender sympathy and even enthusiasm for anyone trying to destroy those they have cast as the enemy.

