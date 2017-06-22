Is The Government Actively Destroying Our Children’s Futures ?

College debt crisis, lack of employment in degree fields, completely worthless degrees that will never pay off for students, all terms that come to mind when you think about education in America these days. You can also toss in giant federal subsidies to an education industry that is divorced from reality and has been trying to destroy it’s customers connection to reality. So it begs the question just why is the Federal Government subsidizing corporations to hire foreign students over Americans.

The federal government quietly helped and rewarded companies and universities which hired roughly 330,000 cheap foreign graduates in 2016 instead of hiring American graduates, many of whom are deep in debt. The little-known “Optional Practical Training” program has grown from 91,140 new foreign job-seekers in 2009 to 329,158 new job-seekers in 2016, according to data provided by the Department of Homeland Security. That is almost a four-fold increase in seven years — and the program is growing even larger in 2017. There is no cap on the OPT program, which quietly and semi-automatically gives work permits lasting up to three years when requested by foreign students who graduate from U.S. universities and colleges. Companies are not required to even interview Americans before hiring OPT graduates — and they get tax breaks for hiring foreigners over Americans. “The government is enticing employers to hire foreigners instead of Americans … it is ridiculous,” said Mark Krikorian, director of the D.C.-based Center for Immigration Studies. Even the middle-class Americans who have downplayed the impact of cheap-labor immigration on blue-collar Americans should be alarmed by the government’s discrimination against their own college-graduate children, he added. –Breitbart

The government shoved American students into college, encouraged them to take on loans to pay for it, all the while driving the cost through the ceiling. Now it’s directly undercutting their ability to pay back those loans ? Is this anything short of insane ?

Ossoff Demands Campaign Finance Reform

I read the news and I have to think well shame is long dead, but now it looks like even being self aware is on the ropes. In an interview with Rachel Martin Jon Ossoff is actually complaining about money in politics. Somebody needs to explain to him why the Menendez brothers complaining about being orphans is sad and only funny in a pathetic way.

MARTIN: How do you feel about the money that’s been spent on this campaign? The Atlanta Journal Constitution published a calculation that said you and your opponent have spent or reserved over $40 million for TV and radio ads. Does that disturb you? What does it say about our political culture? OSSOFF:The role of money in politics is a major problem and particularly the role of unchecked anonymous money. There have been super PACs in Washington who have been putting up tens of millions of dollars of attack ads in air for months now. When you have that kind of an environment, it’s necessary to raise the resources to fight back. I’m proud of the fact that my campaign has raised that money in small-dollar contributions, on average less than $50. MARTIN: Although, it was your party that started the big spending. The Atlanta Journal Constitution also found your campaign and groups supporting it spent about $2 million more in ad spending than Handel during the runoff. OSSOFF: Well, the overwhelming majority of money spent supporting my opponent has come from super PACs in Washington. And the overwhelming amount of money that’s been spent supporting my candidacy has come from small-dollar donors. But there’s no question that money in politics is a major problem, which is one of the reasons that we need campaign finance reform so that candidates and campaigns will spend more time talking to voters and discussing the issues and less time raising money. –Via Hot Air

Heads up Jon, no matter how you try to rig the game, you’ll still be a loser.

Was Mars Colluding With Russia ?

That would be M&M Mars, and it raises the question just why were CIA employees focused on hacking candy vending machines ?

Several CIA contractors were kicked out of the agency for stealing more than $3,000 in snacks from vending machines, according to official documents newly obtained by BuzzFeed News. The thefts took place starting in the fall of 2012 and continued through March 2013, according to a declassified Office of Inspector General report from October 2013. The report is one of hundreds only recently released to BuzzFeed News through a Freedom Of Information Act lawsuit filed in 2015. The “theft scheme” involved unplugging a cable connecting the machines to an electronic payment system called FreedomPay, and then using “unfunded FreedomPay cards” to buy the snacks at no cost. –Buzz Feed

Well at least they were able to catch and deal with some hackers.

Quote of the Day

“The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings.

Cassius: William Shakespeare’s Julius Ceasar”

Quick Hit:



Seems the Trump administration has been looking to ancient Greece and the history of the Peloponnesian war for insight into our current rivalry with China ?

Hmm trying to learn from similar historical situations, realizing that human nature is constant, that solid dispassionate historical analysis can yield greater insight than media filled with hysteria ? What a remarkably intelligent and dare I say conservative approach. President Jefferson would certainly approve.

Drink up That’s it for the Watercooler today. As always it’s an open thread