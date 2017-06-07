Welcome back to another installment of the Watercooler, RedState’s daily Open Thread! Today, we’ve got…

The Contract Assessed, June 2017 Edition

Time for another look at Trump’s Contract With The American Voter, at the close of his first hundred days–so far I’m not seeing much change from last month’s score. Thanks to fellow WC’er Joliphant for the table coding and list.

Item: Accomplished/Fail Six measures to clean up the corruption and special interest collusion in Washington 4/6, 1 started Constitutional Amendment: Term Limits (requires Congress and State action or States-called Article V Convention) Undetermined Hiring Freeze On Federal Employees DONE – Pres. Memo 82 FR 8493 Eliminate 2 Regulations For Every New 1 DONE – Exec. Order 13771 5 Year ban on revolving door DONE – EO 13770 Lifetime Ban On Foreign Lobbying DONE – EO 13770 Remove Foreign Money From Elections STARTED – Foreign Lobbying Restrictions of – Foreign Lobbying Restrictions of EO 13770 Seven actions to protect American workers 1/7, 4 started Announce intention to renegotiate NAFTA or withdraw from the deal under Article 2205 DONE? Possible bluff Announce withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership DONE – PM 82 FR 8497. Label China A Currency Manipulator Looking Unlikely Trade Rep To Prosecute All Foreign Trade Abuses STARTED – EO’s 13785, 13786 and 13796 Lift Restrictions On American Energy Reserves STARTED – EO 13766 and PM’s 82 FR 8659, 8661 and 8663 Remove Regulations On Energy Infrastructure STARTED – PM’s 82 FR 8659, 8661 and 8663; EO 13783 and unnumbered 4/28 EO Cancel Payments To U.N. For Climate Change STARTED? Five actions to restore security and the constitutional rule of law 3/5, 2 started Cancel Obama’s Unconstitutional Exec Orders STARTED – PM’s 82 FR 8346 and 8667; EO 13791 Select Constitutionalist To Replace Scalia DONE – Gorsuch Cancel All Federal Funding For Sanctuary Cities DONE – EO 13768 Begin Deporting Two Million + Illegal Immigrants DONE – EO 13768 Suspend Immigration From Terror Regions STARTED – EO 13769 and replacements Legislative Agenda 0/10 – 1 started, 1 FAIL Middle Class Tax Relief And Simplification Undetermined End Offshoring By Tariffs Undetermined Infrastructure: Trillion$ In Spending Over 10 years Undetermined School Choice And Education Act Undetermined Repeal Obamacare CONTRACT BREACHED – “Swampcare” Affordable Child And Elder Care Undetermined Build The Wall Undetermined (Fed dollars for local law enforcement) Undetermined Rebuild The Military STARTED – Budget Request Clean Up Corruption In Washington DC Undetermined Other Campaign Promises/Planks 1/2 From Debate: Prosecute Hillary UNLIKELY Outside Statement: Select SCOTUS Nominee From This List DONE – Gorsuch

Regrettably, no progress noted since last month. If you have something you feel I’ve missed that should go on the Scoreboard, please leave a note in the Comments thread and I’ll note the score adjustment next week.

This Month’s Score: Counting each Start as +1/2 and each Unlikely as -1/2…

DONE Started Undetermined Unlikely FAIL/ Trending President Trump's Radioactive Twitter Proves Why He Needs Republican Critics Caleb Howe BREACH 10 8 10 2 1

10 + 8*1/2 + 0 – 2*1/2 – 1 = 12 out of 30 points possible.

Special thanks to Watercooler teammate Joliphant for coding the table.

Last Week In History

Sunday, 5/28: First battle of French & Indian War, 1754; Jackson signs Indian Removal Act, 1830; Whitewater partners convicted, 1996

Monday, 5/29: Massacre at Waxhaws, 1780; Rhode Island last original colony to ratify Constitution, 1790; Reagan’s first visit to USSR, 1988

Tuesday, 5/30: Kansas-Nebraska Act takes effect, 1854; Ray Harroun wins first Indy 500, 1911; WWII and Korean War representatives interred at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, 1958

Wednesday, 5/31: N. Carolina adopts Mecklenburg Resolves for independence, 1775; Battle of Seven Pines, 1862; first observance of rescheduled last-Monday-in-May Memorial

Thursday, 6/1: Benedict Arnold court-martialed, 1779; Madison asks for declaration of war with Britain, 1812; Battle of Belleau Wood, 1918

Friday, 6/2: P.T. Barnum’s circus starts touring, 1835; Indian Citizenship Act signed, 1924; first US probe soft-lands on Moon, 1966

Saturday, 6/3: Jouett rides to warn Va. legislature of Tarleton raid, 1781; first long-distance power line, 1889; Zoot Suit Riots, 1943

This Week In History

Sunday, 6/4: Missouri Territory created, 1812; “Miracle at Midway,” 1942; capture of U-505, 1944

Monday, 6/5: First steamer on the Great Lakes, 1817; Houston, TX incorporated, 1837; Marshall Plan proposed, 1947

Tuesday, 6/6: Battle of Memphis, 1862; Great Seattle Fire, 1889; “The Longest Day,” 1944

Wednesday, 6/7: Lee Resolution presented, 1776; Carrie Nation begins crusade for Prohibition, 1899; Graceland opens to public, 1982

Thursday, 6/8: Madison proposes twelve Constitutional Amendments, 1789; Battle of Cross Keys, 1862; Orwell’s 1984 published, 1949

Friday, 6/9: Harvard established as first corporation in the Americas, 1650; Oglethorpe granted charter for Georgia, 1732; Donald Duck makes debut, 1934

Saturday, 6/10: Karamanli signs treaty ending First Barbary War, 1805; first Naval Academy class graduation, 1854; Marines land on Cuba, 1898

Today’s Birthdays: Airman-engineer Alexander de Seversky, 1894; actor Liam Neeson, 1952; Vice President Mike Pence, 1959

Holidays Around the World: Argentina has Journalists Day, Peru observes Flag Day and Norway has Union Dissolution Day marking their separation from Sweden.

This Week In History is compiled with assistance from History.com and Wikipedia. Something interesting not listed here? Please share in the Comments section–this is an Audience Participation Encouraged featurette.

Random Discussion Topic: Personal Peeves

Just have a personal peeve I gotta sound off about from an old friend of the family’s memorial service last week (hence, in combination with my laptop needing to go back for repair, needing a fill-in last week): inability to dress appropriately. I mean, if the best you’ve got is jeans wear your best jeans, but a memorial service is NOT an appropriate place for a sleazy flaunt-what-you-got little black hooker-dress that barely covers the crack of your @&% even if it does have a blazer on over the top! Especially when the service is in a Catholic church and the deceased is your grandmother, for cryin’ out loud…

Okay, now that I’ve sounded off, what’s ripped your skivvies lately? Maybe getting it off our chests will help push Hump Day over the top into the downhill side of the week… 🙂

Quote of the Day

The problem with people who have no vices is that generally you can be pretty sure they’re going to have some pretty annoying virtues.–Elizabeth Taylor

As always, the Watercooler is an Open Thread. I’m pretty sure I’ve missed the various appointees on the Scoreboard, so I’d appreciate whatever takes on that y’all may have in Comments. The floor is yours, so have fun!

LITORE SINISTRUM (Carthage-fornia) DELENDA EST!