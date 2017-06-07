Welcome back to another installment of the Watercooler, RedState’s daily Open Thread! Today, we’ve got…
The Contract Assessed, June 2017 Edition
Time for another look at Trump’s Contract With The American Voter, at the close of his first hundred days–so far I’m not seeing much change from last month’s score. Thanks to fellow WC’er Joliphant for the table coding and list.
|Item:
|Accomplished/Fail
|Six measures to clean up the corruption and special interest collusion in Washington
|4/6, 1 started
|Constitutional Amendment: Term Limits (requires Congress and State action or States-called Article V Convention)
|Undetermined
|Hiring Freeze On Federal Employees
|DONE – Pres. Memo 82 FR 8493
|Eliminate 2 Regulations For Every New 1
|DONE – Exec. Order 13771
|5 Year ban on revolving door
|DONE – EO 13770
|Lifetime Ban On Foreign Lobbying
|DONE – EO 13770
|Remove Foreign Money From Elections
|STARTED – Foreign Lobbying Restrictions of EO 13770
|
Seven actions to protect American workers
|1/7, 4 started
|Announce intention to renegotiate NAFTA or withdraw from the deal under Article 2205
|DONE? Possible bluff
|Announce withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership
|DONE – PM 82 FR 8497.
|Label China A Currency Manipulator
|Looking Unlikely
|Trade Rep To Prosecute All Foreign Trade Abuses
|STARTED – EO’s 13785, 13786 and 13796
|Lift Restrictions On American Energy Reserves
|STARTED – EO 13766 and PM’s 82 FR 8659, 8661 and 8663
|Remove Regulations On Energy Infrastructure
|STARTED – PM’s 82 FR 8659, 8661 and 8663; EO 13783 and unnumbered 4/28 EO
|Cancel Payments To U.N. For Climate Change
|STARTED?
|
Five actions to restore security and the constitutional rule of law
|3/5, 2 started
|Cancel Obama’s Unconstitutional Exec Orders
|STARTED – PM’s 82 FR 8346 and 8667; EO 13791
|Select Constitutionalist To Replace Scalia
|DONE – Gorsuch
|Cancel All Federal Funding For Sanctuary Cities
|DONE – EO 13768
|Begin Deporting Two Million + Illegal Immigrants
|DONE – EO 13768
|Suspend Immigration From Terror Regions
|STARTED – EO 13769 and replacements
|Legislative Agenda
|0/10 – 1 started, 1 FAIL
|Middle Class Tax Relief And Simplification
|Undetermined
|End Offshoring By Tariffs
|Undetermined
|Infrastructure: Trillion$ In Spending Over 10 years
|Undetermined
|School Choice And Education Act
|Undetermined
|Repeal Obamacare
|CONTRACT BREACHED – “Swampcare”
|Affordable Child And Elder Care
|Undetermined
|Build The Wall
|Undetermined
|(Fed dollars for local law enforcement)
|Undetermined
|Rebuild The Military
|STARTED – Budget Request
|Clean Up Corruption In Washington DC
|Undetermined
|Other Campaign Promises/Planks
|1/2
|From Debate: Prosecute Hillary
|UNLIKELY
|Outside Statement: Select SCOTUS Nominee From This List
|DONE – Gorsuch
Regrettably, no progress noted since last month. If you have something you feel I’ve missed that should go on the Scoreboard, please leave a note in the Comments thread and I’ll note the score adjustment next week.
This Month’s Score: Counting each Start as +1/2 and each Unlikely as -1/2…
|DONE
|Started
|Undetermined
|Unlikely
|FAIL/
BREACH
|10
|8
|10
|2
|1
10 + 8*1/2 + 0 – 2*1/2 – 1 = 12 out of 30 points possible.
Special thanks to Watercooler teammate Joliphant for coding the table.
Last Week In History
- Sunday, 5/28: First battle of French & Indian War, 1754; Jackson signs Indian Removal Act, 1830; Whitewater partners convicted, 1996
- Monday, 5/29: Massacre at Waxhaws, 1780; Rhode Island last original colony to ratify Constitution, 1790; Reagan’s first visit to USSR, 1988
- Tuesday, 5/30: Kansas-Nebraska Act takes effect, 1854; Ray Harroun wins first Indy 500, 1911; WWII and Korean War representatives interred at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, 1958
- Wednesday, 5/31: N. Carolina adopts Mecklenburg Resolves for independence, 1775; Battle of Seven Pines, 1862; first observance of rescheduled last-Monday-in-May Memorial
- Thursday, 6/1: Benedict Arnold court-martialed, 1779; Madison asks for declaration of war with Britain, 1812; Battle of Belleau Wood, 1918
- Friday, 6/2: P.T. Barnum’s circus starts touring, 1835; Indian Citizenship Act signed, 1924; first US probe soft-lands on Moon, 1966
- Saturday, 6/3: Jouett rides to warn Va. legislature of Tarleton raid, 1781; first long-distance power line, 1889; Zoot Suit Riots, 1943
This Week In History
- Sunday, 6/4: Missouri Territory created, 1812; “Miracle at Midway,” 1942; capture of U-505, 1944
- Monday, 6/5: First steamer on the Great Lakes, 1817; Houston, TX incorporated, 1837; Marshall Plan proposed, 1947
- Tuesday, 6/6: Battle of Memphis, 1862; Great Seattle Fire, 1889; “The Longest Day,” 1944
- Wednesday, 6/7: Lee Resolution presented, 1776; Carrie Nation begins crusade for Prohibition, 1899; Graceland opens to public, 1982
- Thursday, 6/8: Madison proposes twelve Constitutional Amendments, 1789; Battle of Cross Keys, 1862; Orwell’s 1984 published, 1949
- Friday, 6/9: Harvard established as first corporation in the Americas, 1650; Oglethorpe granted charter for Georgia, 1732; Donald Duck makes debut, 1934
- Saturday, 6/10: Karamanli signs treaty ending First Barbary War, 1805; first Naval Academy class graduation, 1854; Marines land on Cuba, 1898
Today’s Birthdays: Airman-engineer Alexander de Seversky, 1894; actor Liam Neeson, 1952; Vice President Mike Pence, 1959
Holidays Around the World: Argentina has Journalists Day, Peru observes Flag Day and Norway has Union Dissolution Day marking their separation from Sweden.
This Week In History is compiled with assistance from History.com and Wikipedia. Something interesting not listed here? Please share in the Comments section–this is an Audience Participation Encouraged featurette.
Gratuitous Gun Giveaways
- *American Handgunner magazine, for a Smith & Wesson Performance Center M&P45 Shield or EAA Witness Pavona .380 pistol package: http://americanhandgunner.com/giveaway/
- *Guns Magazine, for an Honor Guard HG9SC subcompact 9mm pistol, Mossberg 930 shotgun or Glock 41 Gen 4 pistol package: http://gunsmagazine.com/giveaway/
- Davidson’s Gallery of Guns, for a Springfield Saint AR15 or EMP Champion 9mm compact pistol: https://ggg.galleryofguns.com/
- *Aero Precision, for a custom AR15: http://gvwy.io/qumnrx3
- GrabAGun, for a DPMS Panther AR15: http://grabagun.com/giveaway
*Note: FMG Publishing giveaways require you to provide an FFL dealer’s info at entry. Aero Precision giveaways give me one bonus entry each for the first ten people who enter using my personal link.
Random Discussion Topic: Personal Peeves
Just have a personal peeve I gotta sound off about from an old friend of the family’s memorial service last week (hence, in combination with my laptop needing to go back for repair, needing a fill-in last week): inability to dress appropriately. I mean, if the best you’ve got is jeans wear your best jeans, but a memorial service is NOT an appropriate place for a sleazy flaunt-what-you-got little black hooker-dress that barely covers the crack of your @&% even if it does have a blazer on over the top! Especially when the service is in a Catholic church and the deceased is your grandmother, for cryin’ out loud…
Okay, now that I’ve sounded off, what’s ripped your skivvies lately? Maybe getting it off our chests will help push Hump Day over the top into the downhill side of the week… 🙂
Quote of the Day
The problem with people who have no vices is that generally you can be pretty sure they’re going to have some pretty annoying virtues.–Elizabeth Taylor
As always, the Watercooler is an Open Thread. I’m pretty sure I’ve missed the various appointees on the Scoreboard, so I’d appreciate whatever takes on that y’all may have in Comments. The floor is yours, so have fun!
LITORE SINISTRUM (Carthage-fornia) DELENDA EST!
COMMENTS