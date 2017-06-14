#NotInMYNameWelcome back to another installment of the Watercooler, RedState’s daily Open Thread! Today, we’ve got…
Weird News
- Want to dive the Titanic? Your ship, er sub, may be coming in… but the tickets are $105k each–inflation adjusted, as much as passage on the ill-fated liner cost in 1912.
- Woman in extreme pain finds out she’s pregnant only by giving birth. How can ya NOT know for at least, oh, the last 4-5 months?
- Pro Tip: If you’re gonna use clamshells for pavement… make sure you properly clean ’em first.
- Seems some good came of “The Hunger Games” after all… taught a Mass. preteen how to apply a tourniquet, saving her friend’s life.
- Bad day at Disneyland? All it takes is a flock of geese deciding to do what geese do best from mid-air…
- What rocket-surgeon decided to let a bear enter a 10-mile running race in Colorado Springs?
Weird News is compiled with assistance from Orbusmax.com.
This Week In History
- Sunday, 6/11: Committee appointed to draft Declaration of Independence, 1776; Sir Barton first horse to win Triple Crown, 1919
- Monday, 6/12: Martial law in Massachusetts, 1775; “Band of Brothers” takes Carentan, 1944; “Tear Down This Wall” speech, 1987
- Tuesday, 6/13: Lafayette arrives, 1777; Pres. Cleveland’s cancer surgery, 1893; Miranda rights established, 1966
- Wednesday, 6/14: Stars & Stripes adopted, 1777; Bear Flag Revolt begins, 1846; Disneyland opens first daily monorail, 1959
- Thursday, 6/15: Delaware leaves Penn. and Britain, 1776; Arlington Cemetery formally established, 1864
- Friday, 6/16: Lincoln’s “House Divided” speech, 1858; Ford Motor Co. founded, 1903; Oracle founded, 1977
- Saturday, 6/17: Battle of Bunker Hill, 1775; Statue of Liberty arrives in NY Harbor, 1885; Hawley-Smoot Tariff signed, 1930
Today’s Birthdays: Abolitionist Harriet Beecher Stowe, 1811; entertainer Burl Ives, 1909; “Draw Muhammad” activist Pamela Geller, 1958
Holidays Around the World: It’s Flag Day. Also, Baltic Freedom Day, in memory of the Soviet genocide against the Baltic states. Armenia observes their Day of Memory for Repressed People, and it’s World Blood Donor Day.
This Week In History is compiled with assistance from History.com and Wikipedia. Something interesting not listed here? Please share in the Comments section–this is an Audience Participation Encouraged featurette.
Quote of the Day
The greatest difficulty in this business is the sense of entitlement some people have just because of what they do.–Sir Anthony Hopkins
As always, the Watercooler is an Open Thread. Now that I’ve wrapped things here, the floor is all yours for juicy Watercooler gossip…
LITORE SINISTRUM (Carthage-fornia) DELENDA EST!
