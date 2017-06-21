Welcome back to another installment of the Watercooler, RedState’s daily Open Thread! Today, we’ve got another short foray into the pages of history–sorry I’m late.

This Week In History

Sunday, 6/18: War of 1812 begins; first Checker taxicab built, 1923; B-52 makes combat debut over South Vietnam, 1965

Monday, 6/19: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama, 1864; Marianas Turkey Shoot, 1944; Rosenbergs executed, 1953

Tuesday, 6/20: Congress adopts Great Seal, 1782; West Virginia joins Union, 1863; mobster Bugsy Siegel murdered, 1947

Wednesday, 6/21: Constitution ratified, 1788; Guam captured from Spain, 1898; Penn Central declares America’s biggest bankruptcy, 1970

Thursday, 6/22: Cherokee leaders assassinated, 1839; Justice Dept. established, 1870; Pledge of Allegiance adopted, 1942

Friday, 6/23: Battle of Springfield, NJ, 1780; Gov’t Printing Office established, 1860; Truman’s veto of Taft-Hartley Act overridden, 1947

Saturday, 6/24: Battle of Beaver Dams, 1813; Commies blockade West Berlin, 1948; Boeing 747 demonstrates glide performance with full revenue load in “Jakarta Incident,” 1982

Today’s Birthdays: Father of submarine rescue Charles Momsen, 1896; caricaturist Al Hirschfeld, 1903; “Mission: Impossible” theme composer Lalo Schifrin, 1932; filmmaker Tony Scott, 1944; actor Chris Pratt, 1979

Holidays Around the World: It’s International Yoga Day and World Hydrography Day, and much of the Middle East celebrates Father’s Day. It’s also the Summer Solstice, so go put the extra daylight to good use on this longest day of the year–it’s downhill from here.

This Week In History is compiled with assistance from History.com and Wikipedia. Something interesting not listed here? Please share in the Comments section–this is an Audience Participation Encouraged featurette.

A Gentle Reminder

I know the most egregious of habitual offenders don’t read the Watercooler and Management may have pulled the link to them, but that doesn’t make the old RedState Posting Rules any less good general guidelines for self-conduct anywhere. I humbly suggest that some around this site might find it a worthwhile investment of their time to review them, via the Wayback Machine’s cached copy.

Quote of the Day

On the Snowflake Tyranny By Offended Minority:

It’s an odd human condition where a tiny group can control the masses by making a law and enforcing it thru fear and intimidation, when in reality a well unified group backed by the offended masses could walk in, grab the offenders by the throat and throw them into a pit.

–Northwest Firearms member “308”

As always, the Watercooler is an Open Thread. Something on your mind? The floor’s all yours…

#NoQuarter #TheParty’sOver