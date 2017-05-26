Who says human interference is always a bad thing?

Not NASA. Newly declassified film, data, and theory have revealed Cold War nuclear tests unintentionally strengthened earth’s natural radiation defenses called Van Allen belts. The near 60-year-old reels have been digitized and extensively reanalyzed applying present day science.

You may ask yourself, “Why do I care?”

“Our Cold War history is now offering scientists a chance to better understand the complex space system that surrounds us. Space weather — which can include changes in Earth’s magnetic environment — are usually triggered by the sun’s activity, but recently declassified data on high-altitude nuclear explosion tests have provided a new look at the mechanisms that set off perturbations in that magnetic system. Such information can help support NASA’s efforts to protect satellites and astronauts from the natural radiation inherent in space.”

In other words, if physicists and engineers can figure out how the effect of a nuclear reaction could mimic a naturally occurring barrier to radiation, they may be able to apply the science to other space objects.

Fear not RedStater’s, nuclear weapons aren’t the only option available to curb harmful radiation. Very Low Frequency (VLF) transmissions provide similar yet un-obliterating unintended effects.

“With further study, VLF transmissions may serve as a way to remove excess radiation from the near-Earth environment. Plans are already underway to test VLF transmissions in the upper atmosphere to see if they could remove excess charged particles — which can appear during periods of intense space weather, such as when the sun erupts with giant clouds of particles and energy.”

Fun fact courtesy of a bunch of scientists:

“The permanent existence, and growth, of power grids and of VLF transmitters around the globe means that it is unlikely that Earth’s present-day space environment is entirely ‘natural’ – that is, that the environment today is the environment that existed at the onset of the 19th century. This can be concluded even though there continue to exist major uncertainties as to the nature of the physical processes that operate under the influence of both the natural environment and the anthropogenically-produced waves.” (emphasis mine)

Anthropogenist’s, aka Inconvenient Truther’s, conclusion can’t ride in the same rover with “major uncertainty” no matter which way it spins.

Today

Friday, 26 May 2017

8:30 pm – America’s Cup Opening Ceremony, Bermuda. Schedule. Seventy-five years after thirteen colonies declared their independence, the Brits would suffer another blow by the same ruddy fools. “America,” a 101′ gaff schooner, sailed from New York City across the Atlantic to represent the U.S. at The Great Exhibition of 1851 (1st World’s Fair).

The single American ship entered the Royal Yacht Squadron’s “One Hundred Sovereign Cup,” a 53-mile fleet race around the Isle of Wight, and won. The regatta’s name would in time reflect its first winner, becoming “America’s Cup.”

This year Oracle Team USA will defend its title against five challengers: Sweden, New Zealand, France, the UK, and Japan. Qualifying rounds for international sports’ oldest trophy will winnow the trove to the Final in mid-June.

Evening – The First Day of Ramadan starts for most of the 1.6 billion Muslims worldwide. Here’s an Idiots Guide to Ramadan.

“During the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims fast every day from dawn to sunset. It is meant to be a time of spiritual discipline — of deep contemplation of one’s relationship with God, extra prayer, increased charity and generosity, and intense study of the Quran.”

For what seems like the one trillionth time, Muslims are NOT terrorists. Terrorists strap on Islam, the Muslim faith, to justify following the voices in their head but Muslims are NOT terrorists.

Recommended for the unconvinced: Why Do Terrorists kill Muslims during Ramadan? It’s time some among us smarten up. Dangerous assumptions get innocent people persecuted or killed.

Welcome, RedStaters, to the Company WaterCooler! You’ve found RedState’s only Daily open thread. Enjoy!