“Toni the Tampon”

A necessary, albeit unpleasant truth of the female anatomy, is the eventual onset of menstruation. It is indisputable. Unarguable. One might say non-transferable even.

Yet in 2017, there are a few in our homo sapien tribe who are psychologically immature, aka gender dysphoric, and who vehemently prefer “alternative facts” specifically that men can menstruate, too.

Cass Clemmer’s “The Adventures of Toni the Tampon” features a gender-neutral tampon with eyeballs who does things with her other “menstruation-themed friends,” like “Marina the Menstrual Cup,” “Sebastian the Sponge” and “Patrice the Pad,” Mashable reported.

Subsequently, one ultra creative gender-bending college grad wishing and hoping to normalize her delusion, segued into educating toddlers through 12-year-old boys and girls that it’s nothing to be ashamed of if you menstruate.

A self-described “genderqueer” and “menstrual warrior” has produced a children’s coloring book about a cartoon character named “Toni The Tampon,” who teaches children that men can menstruate.

One Amazon.com bibliophile strenuously refutes Miss Clemmer’s absurd claim.

“Feminism started off in the right direction wanting equal pay, etc., for women but somewhere along the lines someone took an extremely hard left and is now in la-la land of being not just [uber] disgusting and repulsive but a disgrace to our gender,” she [Rayna] said. Ranya added, “I am also tired of people shoving transgender down everyone’s throat and telling me I have to embrace it. No. No, I don’t and no, I won’t. You’ve gone overboard, Miss Clemmer in telling people that now men can have periods and can conceive.”

So there’s that.

COVFEFE might be a thing soon

Remember back in what seems an era ago, but’s been only 14 days when President Trump tweeted that undefinable nonsense word?

All the world was like, What the heck is this strange, probably new word?

One company even appeared to have made a shirt with that odd combination of letters written across the front in bold, block letters. “Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my #covfefe,” wrote one user. “The next time I go to Starbucks I’m gonna order a grande #covfefe,” wrote one thirsty user.

HaHa! Even Trump had a humble moment.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Lest the moment pass too soon for Democrats, one House member from Illinois has acronymed COVFEFE into a bill, Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement. Wow! That’s a mouthful!

“In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets,” [Mike] Quigley said in a statement. “If the President is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference.”

The Congressman makes a valid argument.

Quigley’s bill would add an explicit mention of “social media” to the Presidential Records Act, a law mandating the preservation of presidential communications. Quigley also hopes to ensure that messages from Trump’s personal Twitter account, @RealDonaldTrump, get archived in the same way as the official @POTUS account. Deleting tweets would also violate the Records Act, under the proposed law.

The bill is likely dead-on-arrival given the Republican climate the next four to eight years.

Although I can’t recall President Obama tweeting threats to FBI directors or picking fights with Popes and world leaders, he was the first one to scorch the Presidency with social media. So situations reversed, it may become law yet.

