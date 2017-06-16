Today’s WaterCooler is taking a Vacation day!
Nevertheless, I found a couple/few quick topics to top off your mini dixie cup.
- President Trump will likely fill a made-up Ambassador’s position with a card-carrying critic’s spouse.
- While Putin is smitten, Smirnoff offers Trump no quarter.
- Drones aren’t just for strategic killing, Sweden is building a faster than the speed of ambulance drone self-defibrillator to save lives.
- Amazon is in eat or be eaten mode with Walmart while simultaneously gobbling up Whole Foods.
- China claims to have designed a hack-free communications network using only a satellite, a photon detangler, time and Tibet.
Happy Friday, RedStaters and Welcome to RedState’s only Daily open thread. Enjoy!
COMMENTS