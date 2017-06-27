And the winner is…

Sean Hannity? Media Research Center, the Right-wing’s Left-wing media busters, unearthed a foul smell and concluded it should get a prize. Evidently, MRC has ditched the prerequisite “excellence” by rewarding a purveyor of Fake News and conspiracy with an honor previously held by Andrew Breitbart. The William F. Buckley Jr. Award for Media Excellence will be presented to Sean Hannity in September.

Favorite Tweet

Last week: What collusion with Putin? This week: So what if we colluded with Russians? Next week: White House pressers done in Russian. — John Schindler (@20committee) June 26, 2017

Round-Up convicted by the “probably carcinogenic” clause prevalent in California law.

For a state whose Governor extols “fact-based policies, science, truth,” listing a chemical lawn beautifier as a cancer agent based on ambiguous outdated data somehow fits.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the scientist leading the IARC’s [WHO’s cancer research arm] review knew of fresh data showing no link between glyphosate and cancer. But he never mentioned it, and the agency did not take the information into account because it had yet to be published in a scientific journal. The IARC classed glyphosate as a “probable carcinogen,” the only major health regulator to do so.

It may be that California is confused. Which when you think about it, what is a weed really? It’s just an alien intruder, a squatter or some may say, an illegal inhabitant. So I think we can all see why Gov Brown might not be comfortable with weed removal.

Anywho, Round-up isn’t done here.

Monsanto [Co.] vowed to continue its legal fight against the designation, required under a state law known as Proposition 65, and called the decision “unwarranted on the basis of science and the law.” “This is not the final step in the process, and it has no bearing on the merits of the case. We will continue to aggressively challenge this improper decision,” Scott Partridge, Monsanto’s vice president of global strategy, said.

Redesignating a product sold to all manner of dirt manipulators, especially farms, orchards, and vineyards, could drastically curtail not only profits for Monsanto, and its users but add incentive to further regulation in a state already antagonistic towards commerce.

Well played, California!

