Last performance for ‘the greatest show on earth’
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, America’s best-known circus, has staged its final show after 146 years, marking the end of an era brought on by animal rights advocates. The final performance of “the greatest show on earth” took place on Sunday at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York State.
If you’re a leftist in San Francisco or Oakland, California, (highly likely), you probably cheered as the city implemented a minimum wage hike last summer raising the wage to $13 an hour, soon to be $14 an hour this July 1 and $15 an hour on July 1, 2018. On the other hand, if you were a restaurant owner, you probably felt your heart sink when the decision was announced, as it seemed highly likely that you could be run out of business by the hike.
A breastfeeding advocacy group is floating the notion that men can nurse children. Nursing is not just for moms anymore, according to a blog post from the National Catholic Register this week that included a policy statement from La Leche League International (LLLI).
I will miss the circus. I have to be honest, though…I am torn between the loss of a great institution and the need to acknowledge the nature of things and the animals that were part of the “greatest show on earth.” Being a dog guy, I hate it when I see picture of dogs dressed up in stupid costumes. For me as a kid, the animals under the big top were certainly the most engaging part of the show, but the adult part of me now feels that the spectacle, while hopefully not neglectful or abusive, was perhaps demeaning of the beauty, dignity and sanctity of God’s amazing creations. I’m not that kid, anymore.
As far as the other news goes, ‘Frisco by the Bay gets exactly what it deserves. Even better, perhaps a new circus could be started with carefully chosen specimens from various moronic “advocacy groups” like breastfeeding men. You just cannot make this stuff up. So…roll up, roll up to the magical mystery tour, and enjoy the open thread…
