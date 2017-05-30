As his first foreign trip as President of the United States came to end, Donald Trump hailed his nine-day tour of the Middle East and Europe as a “home run.” However, upon further review by the replay officials, it appears that he came up short of clearing the fence. In fact, he didn’t even reach the warning track.

Let’s begin with Saudi Arabia. Thanks to what Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump’s “evolving” view of Islam, the financiers of 9/11 were the beneficiary of a multi-billion dollar arms deal creating serious concerns with the Nation of Israel. Unfortunately for our closest ally in the region, Trump’s evolution would bring more bad news to Israel.

Donald Trump promised during his campaign to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, but reneged just days before his trip. This broken promise followed statements made by a senior Trump official that the Western Wall–the wall of the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism–did not belong to Israel, a statement defended a day later by National Security Advisor H.R. McMasters. Additionally, pushed the Obama-esque two-state solution and the Administration has begun pressuring Israel to turn land over to the Palestinians.

Next came a photo-op with the Pope, where Melania Trump answered the most pressing unanswered question in America when she revealed that she is Catholic. From there, The Donald’s Magical Mystery Tour–pardon my homage to the 50th Anniversary of the Beatles album–moved on to Europe where he picked up on an old campaign talking point by attempting to bully NATO for not paying their “fair share” to the organization, leaving European leaders unsure of America’s commitment to honor our commitment to NATO.

Trump concluded the European leg of his trip with a meeting of the G-7, where his lack of diplomatic skills prompted some of our allies to compare him to a “drunk tourist,” and he threatened Germany with a trade war.

During his trip, Trump apparently had limited access to his Twitter account, and with the subsequent lack of his classic Twitter tantrums, many felt that he was possibly becoming more of a statesman–proving once again that the only way for Trump to “sound” presidential is to shut up.

Now that Trump is back in America, and with the never-ending saga that is Russia getting bigger now that his senior advisor, Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner, is under scrutiny with the FBI, the Twitterer-in-Chief is striking out as returns to form. Using a few of his golden oldies, Trump tweeted Sunday about how “fake news” was responsible for White House leaks, and how the Fake News Media is trying to keep him from using his Twitter account because he only tweets the truth.

It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

….it is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don't want America to hear the real story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

Then, just so you know that he’s still “on the job,” Trump also tweeted about the need for more government spending on the fake repeal of Obamacare. In addition, he tweeted about how a tax plan that has never been submitted was “ahead of schedule.” I’m not exactly sure how spending more on healthcare matches up with his tax plan, but that’s OK. He doesn’t know either.

I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere. ObamaCare is dead – the Republicans will do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

The massive TAX CUTS/REFORM that I have submitted is moving along in the process very well, actually ahead of schedule. Big benefits to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

If all of this makes it sound like the wheels are falling off of Trump train, not to worry. Trump wants you to know that he’s considering a major overhaul of White House staff to begin cleaning up covering up this mess.

Originally posted at The Strident Conservative

David Leach is the owner of The Strident Conservative, your source for opinion that’s politically-incorrect and always “right.” His articles are also featured on RedState.com.

His daily radio commentary is nationally syndicated with Salem Radio Network and can be heard on stations across America