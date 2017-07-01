Welcome to today’s edition of Watercooler: Last Week, RedState. This WC is all about Posts, Reader’s Diaries, and comments at RedState

On hero worship:

Joe Cunningham took us down a dark side street when he raised the issue of #NeverTrump vs. Trump Derangement by noting that:

There is this notion that there’s no difference between the #NeverTrump movement and the Trump Deranged. This is the discussion we need to have, because it’s as false as it is embarrassing.

Jim Jamison had this piece about The Lowering Of The ‘Presidential’ Bar And How Moral Relativism Became ‘Conservative’, both the diary and the comments are worth a read if you missed it or left the comments section early.

Health Care Reform (if words matter why are we still referring to the control of insurance companies and involuntary servitude of the many to fund the few as healthcare?):

Jim Jamitis wrote about the resurrection of, or the hope that, Obamacare might get fixed. It might be called Obamacare Redux but he just noted that Obamacare Lives: Senate Republicans Want to Punish You For Not Buying Health Insurance. While over at the Washington Examiner, there is the predictable response from the establishment where they noted that the nonpartisan CBO reports Senate GOP bill would leave 22 million more uninsured by 2026 (sorry for the non-RedState site reference.)

Why the methodology the CBO uses isn’t be challenged more vigorously just boggles my mind. I suspect the GOPe would fall for the old trick question Are you still beating your spouse? and not realize that they will look like fools if they don’t reject the question out of hand. We really need some smarter political players at this level!

Then there was the inevitable argument from the crony capitalists where Sarah Lee noted that: The AMA Doesn’t Like McConnell’s New Bill, Which Might Mean It’s Good!

Supreme Court: Closeout rulings and Retirement Watch: There were the usual SC end-of-term rulings and complaints against those, rulings. These were fun to watch as they developed. It was nice to see that the RedState community’s confidence in Gorsuch appears to be well founded with this piece by Streiff, Liberal Nightmares Come True as Gorsuch Begins to Cast SCOTUS Votes.

One of RedState’s resident lawyer contributors, smoosieq, asked the magical question: Does the SCOTUS’ Ruling in Trinity Lutheran “Profoundly Change” the Relationship Between Church and State?

She arrived at the highly technical answer, “Yep”!

Next up? Supreme Court retirement watch! Will Kennedy retire or not? We know that the other two oldest Supremes will not willingly leave so, for the next few months all eyes will be focused on Kennedy.

Two important future cases will be heard in the 2017-2018 term. One take Supreme Court Agrees to Hear the Case of the Baker Forced Into Gay Serfdom and, although this is both a win in for the President now and possibly in the future, Streiff noted that the Supreme Court Hands President Trump a Victory in Travel Ban Case

Recurring Topics at RS:

The next month should be the final month for health insurance companies to either set new rates or withdraw from the state exchanges. So, for the next six weeks I will be posting the link to the map of the current state of the coverage by county.

This map on the current state of the Obamacare exchanges, created by the federal government’s U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services map of Obamacare Exchange Carriers by County. To my eyes, this map hasn’t changed since last week.

Memorable RS One-Liners:

For all his celebrated business success, one would think the President could at least cobble together a couple of ideas about the value of free market healthcare, but all we get is rectally delivered blather that fails to mask his ignorance and apathy. Jim Jamitis

Jamie McIntyre @ The Washington Examiner showing once again why Jim Mattis is a bad a** there’s this:

Asked about his level of confidence that Assad has backed off [a chemical attack], Mattis said, “I’m not paid to have confidence in this sort of thing. I’m paid to be one of the sentinels that watches for it.“

