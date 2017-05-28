5efd8d0e01cdc00778a3402ac26c232d

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance.

When you prepare your barbecue this weekend, take a moment to reflect on the man that ate his last meal on a ship in rough waters.
Trending

Public School Teacher Gives Student Insulting Award

Amelia Hamilton

When you go to the beach with a cooler in tow, reflect on the man that dragged his dying friend out of the surf under fire.

When you welcome company to your home, take a moment to tell your guests how lucky and privileged you are to be together.

When you kiss your kids in bed tonight, hit your knees for those that went into combat and never saw their families again.

And if at times you regret you have less than others, remember those who gave their lives for what we now all possess in our glorious freedom.

Tags: D-Day marines Memorial Day Navy Remembrance U.S. Coast Guard United States Army