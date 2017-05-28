Memorial Day is a day of remembrance.

When you prepare your barbecue this weekend, take a moment to reflect on the man that ate his last meal on a ship in rough waters.

When you go to the beach with a cooler in tow, reflect on the man that dragged his dying friend out of the surf under fire.

When you welcome company to your home, take a moment to tell your guests how lucky and privileged you are to be together.

When you kiss your kids in bed tonight, hit your knees for those that went into combat and never saw their families again.

And if at times you regret you have less than others, remember those who gave their lives for what we now all possess in our glorious freedom.