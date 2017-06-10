The Cincinnati Zoo released footage “Fiona” a hippo who was born pre-mature and has been under the close supervision of the medical staff at the Zoo returned to her mother yesterday. The zoo released a touching video of the reunion.

Milestone alert: Fiona & Bibi are now spending some time together in the same space! Read more: https://t.co/RywHq2zIcl pic.twitter.com/wGE4l3HfJV — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 9, 2017

Terrifying and tender

Hippos use their mouths to play, show affection & more. Bibi patiently allows Fiona to explore her mouth! More: https://t.co/RywHq2zIcl pic.twitter.com/qmWNc5WnwR — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 10, 2017

The public has shown a steady interest in her development since Fiona’s birth. It’s not hard to see why — baby hippos are friggn’ cute. If you ever need to check out of the constant political mudslinging that permeates our so then head over the Zoo’s website and basque in the tranquility of watching a baby hippo toddle around a big pool along with many other fascinating animals.