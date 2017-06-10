The Cincinnati Zoo released footage “Fiona” a hippo who was born pre-mature and has been under the close supervision of the medical staff at the Zoo returned to her mother yesterday. The zoo released a touching video of the reunion.
Terrifying and tender

The public has shown a steady interest in her development since Fiona’s birth. It’s not hard to see why — baby hippos are friggn’ cute. If you ever need to check out of the constant political mudslinging that permeates our so then head over the Zoo’s website and basque in the tranquility of watching a baby hippo toddle around a big pool along with many other fascinating animals.

