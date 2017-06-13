Three days ago, the Russian Military gave this press conference. The scariest part is having to read the subtitles. A daunting task.
It’s overwhelming and scary. It is so official and so formal. But really, it is just some public relations for the Russians who have had a much more polite and cooperative tone in Syria over the last 5 or so months.
Here are some of the high points, but none higher than the presence of Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin at the press conference.
- Moscow truly believes in what was “agreed” upon in the Anstansa Ceasefire agreement which was a meeting held by Russia, Iran, and Turkey sans the United States, who has carried the brunt of the anti-ISIS training and air campaign. (It isn’t exactly binding for the Americans.)
- “The war in Syria has actually stopped” (That is actually something Russia said — deal with the disbelief in whatever way works best.)
- Russia Claims to be focusingon infrastructure — water and electricity topping the list
- Schools
- Training soldiers
- Encircling American special forces at a border crossing between Iraq and Syria the French call al-Tanf (yes, the “resistance” has allegedly cut off the American retreat in Eastern Syria)
This was one response from one respected analyst:
And indeed, the United States has not been one to abide such incursions on it’s self-defined deconflicted zones. The Axis of Resistance has breached the 55 kilometer red line 3 times and all 3 times it was neutralized with extreme prejudice, “targeting 60” soldiers at once, as the former Brookings Doha Fellow, Charles Lister points out:
Al-Tanf
Al-Tanf is a border crossing from Iraq to Syria or vice versa depending on where one might find one’s self standing. Many, many rumors and speculations swirl around what exactly is transpiring along the conflicted border between Iraq and Syria. The Iranian elite forces are near Americans but they are respecting the boundaries for now.
This is what Landis shared from Al-Arabiya:
On the same day Moscow held its press conference claiming Americans had been encircled, ABC published this bizarre piece saying the United States colluded with the Islamic State. But it is where Moscow tips their hand, laying down justification for a looming attack on an ancient city that has already been battered by 6 years of fighting.
Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Syria, said IS made a deal earlier this month with the Kurdish forces to leave two villages southwest of Raqqa and move toward Palmyra.
The only people that will be getting bombed by anyone but the United States are rebels in Palmyra. For now, the 55 kilometer line in Syria holds and is respected by Tehran, Damascus, and Moscow.
