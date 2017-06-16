Breaking news out of Jerusalem where reportedly 4 Palestinians attacked Israeli soldiers forcing the defense force to open fire with thousands of people visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest city in Sunni Islam.

The best coverage in English so far is a Twitter user with Palestinian sympathies. However, he indicates that over 300,000 Muslims were at the mosque when the attack happened. It’s the 50th anniversary of the Six Day War and tension are high. Al-Monitor reported

The biggest Israeli flag ever,” measuring 180 square meters (2,034 square feet) and weighing 40 kilos (88 pounds), was flown on Ammunition Hill, a symbol of Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War.

And just last month their was a scuffle over Israelis singing their national anthem on Jerusalem day outside Al-Aqsa Mosques.

Security was tight but attackers still managed to get through and attack soldiers protecting the crowd and keeping order.

It translates to “First moments from the scene of the operation # Jerusalem”

This post will be updated when more concrete details emerge in English.