Fox News is reporting that a second bomb may have been created by Salman Abedi and investigators are looking for it:

From Fox News:

Investigators have uncovered signs the suicide bomber at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester may have made a second explosive device that’s still missing, local media reported Friday.

The suspicion of a second bomb came after crews on Thursday uncovered a bomb-making workshop at Salman Abedi’s home, where they found used and unused containers of chemicals, according to local media. Abedi, 22, blew himself up at Manchester Arena as the concert was ending Monday night, killing 22 people and injuring 119 others.

Greater Manchester police continued raids and searches throughout the city on Friday, arresting another 30-year-old man in connection with the attack. In total, 10 people were arrested, but a man and a woman were later released. Eight people remain in custody.

Investigators feel they are reaching the “outer edge” of the circle of helpers, the “network,” that supported Abedi, a British law enforcement official told Fox News.

Still, it was unclear whether a second person might have helped Abedi make the bomb.