James Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. With the all the major networks and cable stations set to broadcast the hearings live, President Trump will likely be fuming as it happens.

Robert Costa at the Washington Post says multiple sources told him, Trump will have Twitter at the ready:

I'm told by two WH sources that Pres. Trump does not plan to put down Twitter on Thursday. May live tweet if he feels the need to respond. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 6, 2017

Oh, there is no question he will “feel the need to respond.” President Trump’s inability to contain himself is well documented. Whenever he perceives, he’s being wronged, or when Trump somebody says something he sees as vindication, the president hops on Twitter and leaves his thoughts out in the open for everybody to see.

The most explosive moments will likely come when Comey is asked about whether or not he felt pressured by President Trump to end the counterintelligence investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. News reports have surfaced saying Comey will testify he doesn’t think the President obstructed justice but only in the capacity as a witness. He is going to express how he felt, and that may be a big issue.