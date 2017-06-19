He runs into danger and does it to save a child from being killed by ISIS. That what’s David Eubank, a former operative in the U.S. Special Forces and now an aid worker did after spotting dead bodies near a destroyed Pepsi Factory.

The video is something to see because it is not a movie but real life. Check it out:

Eubank’s rescue effort was captured on video. As clouds from the smoke canisters swirl about, he prepares to dash from behind the tank to save the girl. He’s wearing a helmet and a bullet-proof vest over a black T-shirt. He runs out as his colleagues, armed with machine guns, give covering fire. He scoops up the girl with his right arm, stumbling as he runs back. He’s gone and back in 12 seconds. The girl’s hair is in pigtails secured with what appear to be pink ribbons.

Here is more on the story from the LA Times:

“There was a woman sprawled on her face. Dead,” Eubank said. “A baby, all shot up. Dead. Near them, two old people. Dead. And then you realize all those lumps of rags were kids. Dead dead dead.” All had been shot, he said, by Islamic State snipers cutting down those fleeing the hell their neighborhood had become as Iraqi forces fought to dislodge the jihadists from their so-called Iraqi capital. Then, in the distance, Eubank noticed movement among a group of corpses clustered before a wall pocked by bullets: A half-naked toddler stumbled over the bodies; a girl of about 5 peeked from under the hijab of her dead mother; propped up against the wall, a wounded man waved for help. The sniper fire continued, and the the survivors were 150 yards away. Eubank and some Iraqi troops quickly came up with a plan: Eubank would try to rescue the girl.

Make sure you read all of it as Eubank’s story is fascinating.