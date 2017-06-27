CNN messed up, and it happens. But whether it is the Trump administration, Obama administration, or the Bush administration, it’s not an invitation to just go hog-wild on the press and act like every news outlet is out to get you.

It started that way this morning on Twitter and continued with a press briefing. When Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders went on a long rant bashing the media, White House Reporter Brian Karem had enough. Watch the video below:

Here is some of what Karem said:

“You’re inflaming everyone right here, right now, with those words you used,” he said, pointing out that the administration has also gotten facts wrong in the past. “Anyone of us, right, are replaceable, and anyone of us, if we don’t get it right, the audience has the opportunity to turn the channel or not read us,” he continued. “You have been elected to serve for four years at least.” Karem said the press was present to “ask you questions,” and that Sanders is here “to provide us answers.” “And what you just did is inflammatory to people all over the country who see once again, the president is right, and everybody out here is fake media,” he continued. “And everybody in this room is only trying to do their job.”

There is some merit to this, and yet it’s understandable the White House is frustrated. That said, they’re in the big game now, and media scrutiny is something to be dealt with and complaining and saying “Fake news” all the time is not helpful.