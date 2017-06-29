This was bound to happen at some point. Fresh off Susan Rice’s idiotic victimhood claim, Susan Rice is going to testify about unmasking before the House Intelligence Committee.

From CNN:

The House intelligence committee plans to interview Susan Rice next month as part of its investigation into Russia meddling in the US election last year, a high-profile target for Republicans who accuse President Barack Obama’s former national security adviser of improperly handling classified intelligence reports, according to sources familiar with the private talks. President Donald Trump and Republicans have focused on allegations that Rice revealed the names of Trump’s transition aides in intelligence reports — called “unmasking” — saying that Obama officials were seeking to divulge damaging information about the Trump campaign.

If anybody was hoping for a public spectacle, it’s not going to happen:

Rice has vehemently denied doing anything wrong. But she has yet to answer questions from lawmakers, including declining a request to appear before a Senate judiciary subcommittee in May. And now, she has agreed to appear in a closed-door session that is expected to take place before the House departs for its August recess. “Ambassador Rice is cooperating with bipartisan Russia investigations conducted by the Intelligence Committees as she said she would,” said Erin Pelton, a spokesperson for Rice, who served as national security adviser and the US ambassador to the United Nations under Obama.

Because it is closed-door, don’t expect to hear much about it. What will be interesting is if they ask her again, to testify publicly.

Smart money says it won’t happen.