The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate any ties between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, and any other issues that arise from that investigation.

Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told the Washington Post:

“In my capacity as acting attorney general I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a special counsel to assume responsibility for the matter.

“My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command.”