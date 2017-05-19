Since the beginning days of the Trump administration, leading politicians in Sacramento (all progressive) have loudly proclaimed their #resistance to the enforcement of federal immigration laws in the state, claiming they break up families. Yeah, they break up families (just not exclusively the ones who vote for you). Before Donald Trump was ever inaugurated as President of the United States, he had to meet

They’ve even gone so far as to hire former Attorney General Eric Holder to “represent the state.”

“Under the provisions of the California Values Act, a/k/a SB 54 by Sen. DeLeon (D-Los Angeles):

California law enforcement agencies shall not do any of the following:

(1) Use agency or department moneys, facilities, property, equipment, or personnel to investigate, interrogate, detain, detect, or arrest persons for immigration enforcement purposes, including, but not limited to, any of the following:

(A) Inquiring into an individual’s immigration status.

(B) Detaining an individual on the basis of a hold request.

(C) Responding to requests for notification by providing release dates or other information unless that information is available to the public.

(D) Providing information regarding a person’s release date unless that information is available to the public.

(E) Providing personal information about an individual…unless that information is available to the public.

(F) Making arrests based on civil immigration warrants.

(G) Giving federal immigration authorities access to interview an individual in agency or department custody, except pursuant to a judicial warrant, and in accordance with Section 7283.1.

(H) Assisting federal immigration authorities in the activities described in Section 1357(a)(3) of Title 8 of the United States Code.

(I) Performing the functions of an immigration officer, whether pursuant to Section 1357(g) of Title 8 of the United States Code or any other law, regulation, or policy, whether formal or informal.

(2) Make agency or department database… available to anyone or any entity for the purpose of immigration enforcement. Any agreements in existence on the date that this chapter becomes operative that conflict with the terms of this paragraph are terminated on that date….

(3) Place peace officers under the supervision of federal agencies or employ peace officers deputized as special federal officers or special federal deputies except to the extent those peace officers remain subject to California law governing conduct of peace officers and the policies of the employing agency.

(4) Use federal immigration authorities as interpreters for law enforcement matters relating to individuals in agency or department custody.

(5) Transfer an individual to federal immigration authorities unless authorized by a judicial warrant or for a violation of Section 1326(a) of Title 8 of the United States Code that is subject to the enhancement specified in Section 1326(b)(2) of Title 8 of the United States Code and the individual has been previously convicted of a violent felony listed in subdivision (c) of Section 667.5 of the Penal Code.

any alien who –

(1) has been denied admission, excluded, deported, or removed

or has departed the United States while an order of exclusion,

deportation, or removal is outstanding, and thereafter

(2) enters, attempts to enter, or is at any time found in, the

United States

whose removal was subsequent to a conviction for commission

of an aggravated felony, such alien shall be fined under such

title, imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both;a

You may have noticed lately that ICE has been showing up at Courthouses and Community Centers to make arrests. This is a new tactic that the communities haven’t really seen much of. It’s causing some outrage and fear among illegal aliens.

explanation

But why? Well, the work doesn’t stop. That’s the main response I have for sanctuary jurisdictions. So, if a city chooses that they do not want ICE in their jails to make pickups, ICE goes into the neighborhoods instead. As ICE continues to show up in communities, as a direct result of being forced into those communities by sanctuary bills, fear, confusion, and outrage will continue to grow. Illegal Immigrants will feel less safe than they were before. See, before, ICE would simply go down to the county or city jail and grab their detainee and remove them.

But oh no.

Now, as we are starting to see in some sanctuary jurisdictions, they’re going out into the neighborhoods more often instead. I can’t imagine that any illegal alien prefers ICE sweeping neighborhoods and community centers rather than just going to get their targets from the jail. It does not provide any refuge for them as a whole, in fact, now it puts the whole illegal alien community more at risk.

commentary

I can tell you that sanctuary jurisdictions don’t stop the work. The pressure to locate and remove aliens remains the same. The priorities remain the same. Criminal Aliens and Gangs remain top priority. The only thing that’s changed is the location of the pick-ups.

here’s the close

Although it’s disappointing and frustrating to ask someone to help and have them say no, the work continues.

sanctuary memo

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2013/09/10/wonkbook-will-russia-bail-obama-out/?utm_term=.b978f564e8c4