James Corden was taping Monday’s Late Late Show when word of the terror attack in Manchester got to him, and the British comedian took a few minutes after the taping to send a poignant message to the people there.

His words are eloquent all on their own.

Good evening. While taping our show earlier tonight, we heard the horrific news coming out of Manchester in England.

It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, and especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight.

“Many of you won’t have ever been to Manchester but you will definitely have heard of it. It’s famous all over the world for so many wonderful things, great football teams, Man City, Man United. It’s famous for incredible music, Oasis and Joy Division. It was the birthplace of the leader of the Suffragettes. It’s the home of the inventor of the first computer.

It’s a place full of comedy and curries and character.

“But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I’m telling you, a more tight-knit group of people, you will be hard-pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening.

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight. All of the staff at the MEN Arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency services, Ariana and her team, and all of those families affected by tonight.

We’ll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening.