On June 2nd, “Everytown for Gun Safety” urges everyone to #WearOrange to bring attention to their cause.

After Hadiya Pendleton was murdered in her hometown of Chicago just weeks after performing at President Obama’s second inauguration in 2013, her friends wore orange in her honor and asked others to join in to raise awareness, according to Everytown. They say:

Orange is what hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others from harm. Orange is a bright, bold color that demands to be seen. Orange expresses our collective hope as a nation — a hope for a future free from gun violence.

Any life cut short by violence – of any type – is a tragedy, and solutions to gun violence in Chicago and other cities are sorely needed. But, unfortunately, Everytown’s agenda is more about power and taking away the rights of law-abiding people, because there isn’t any evidence to show that their “solutions” are effective. As we all know, criminals don’t follow gun laws.

And some of the politicians who have made a name for themselves by pushing laws that limit Second Amendment rights have become a little too intoxicated by the power they wield and, well, they’re now wearing orange. In prison.

Firearms Policy Coalition, a Second Amendment advocacy group, is running a “Greatest Hits” of their own #WearOrange campaign on their Facebook page today and “honoring” these politicians.

A few favorites:

Lee Baca, former LA County Sheriff who used concealed carry permits as a reward to big donors, convicted of obstruction of justice in a jail corruption case.

Kathleen Kane, former PA Attorney General, elected with the help of Bloomberg money, and convicted of perjury after leaking grand jury records then lying about it.

Corinne Brown, former FL Congresswoman, convicted of fraud and money laundering.

Leland Yee, former CA State Senator and major proponent of California’s draconian gun laws, convicted of accepting bribes and weapons trafficking.

“Bad boys, bad boys, what ‘ya gonna do when they come for you?”