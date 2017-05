During the 2016 campaign there was a lot of speculation about Hillary Clinton’s health because of symptoms that were blamed on pneumonia and frequent coughing spells supposedly caused by the amount of public speaking she had to do. I don’t think her speaking schedule is as grueling now as it was then but the coughing still seems to be a problem.

For some reason, those assembled cheered and whooped for Clinton’s lozenge use. Clinton blamed the cough on allergies.