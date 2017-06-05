It hasn’t been a good couple of weeks for CNN host Alisyn Camerota. First she got taken to school by former White House chief of staff John Sununu. Now she’s under fire for making racist comments to a 12 year old spelling be champion.

A CNN host is accused of making what some are saying is a “racist” remark to 12-year-old Scripps Spelling Bee Champion Ananya Vinay who the host said likely misspelled a word on air because “its root is not in Sanskrit, which is what you’re probably used to using.” Hosts Alisyn Camerota, who made the comment, and Chris Cuomo jokingly asked her to spell ‘covfefe,’ what Ms Camerota called a “nonsense word.” Ananya, who is of Indian origin, was born and raised in Fresno, California and had just been named the 2017 champion the previous evening.

Definitely a face palm moment. The awkward casual racism actually made the hosts’ lame and predictable banter about “covfefe” look less idiotic in comparison.

Folks on Twitter seem pretty convinced that Camerota’s “Sanskrit” reference is “straight up racism.”

Are you serious @CNN? Sanskrit? That's some straight racism there. Wtf is with these people?pic.twitter.com/iPxSjKRYO4 — Crystal Johnson (@Crystal1Johnson) June 4, 2017

Did she just say she's probably used to Sanskrit????? Isn't that child from Fresno, CA??? https://t.co/uwxNdByi10 — DarkSkintDostoyevsky (@daniecal) June 4, 2017

Did this fool on CNN just imply the Spelling Bee champion is "used to using" Sanskrit??? Da fuq??? — AGirlHasNoPresident (@kamtheleo) June 2, 2017

Racist @CNN thinks Sanskrit is the language spoken in Malayali homes. pic.twitter.com/0utPQzgIgr — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) June 4, 2017

"Let's laugh at 'covfefe' & how dumb Trump is while we talk to this girl who probably speaks Sanskrit or some shit"pic.twitter.com/uq1anQF1QV — Christoph (@Halalcoholism) June 4, 2017

Maybe Alisyn needs some sensitivity training.