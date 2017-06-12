CNN is reporting that former NBA star and longtime weirdo, Dennis Rodman is heading back to North Korea, presumably to visit with his “friend” Kim Jong Un.

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is expected to arrive in North Korea Tuesday, according to two officials in that country who spoke to CNN.

CNN spotted Rodman at Beijing International Airport, where he declined to answer questions. Rodman would be arriving in Pyongyang at a time of heightened tension between Washington and Pyongyang, which is currently detaining four Americans.

It’s unclear what the purpose of Rodman’s visit to the secretive country could be, but the eccentric former basketball player — and a former contestant on Donald Trump’s pre-presidency reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice” — is one of the only Americans to have met current North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

When asked by CNN journalists in Pyongyang, unnamed North Korean officials confirmed that Rodman is expected to arrive in Pyongyang Tuesday. They gave no further details.