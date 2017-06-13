It’s not confirmed but there are reports circulating that the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have made a unanimous team decision to decline an invitation to be honored at the White House. No such invitation has yet been extended but honoring champion teams is part of the White House schtick. The NCAA Football National Champion Clemson Tigers were the latest example.

It didn’t take the Golden State Warriors long to decide to skip the traditional championship White House visit. Less than 24 hours after winning the 2017 NBA Finals on Monday night, the Warriors unanimously voted to decline the expected White House invitation, according to several reports including one by CNBC analyst Josh Brown. “We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary,” the Warriors said in a statement Tuesday. The Warriors attended the White House ceremony to honor their 2015 NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers when former President Barack Obama was in the White House.

FYI 7am EST this am pic.twitter.com/akwytwohXi — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) June 13, 2017

I can’t really say that I care whether championship teams in any sport show up at the White House for a photo op with the President. This is America and it shouldn’t be an obligation. It seems to have become the tradition though like Easter Egg Rolls and pardoning turkeys.

I just hate that partisan politics has polluted and sucked the joy out of practically every escapist pastime.