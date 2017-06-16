It’s pretty shocking news but Planned Parenthood called for abolishing Obamacare today while tweeting under the hashtag #WhatWomenWantIn4Words

#WhatWomenWantIn4Words → No politicians in healthcare. — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) June 16, 2017

Some people didn’t notice right off that the abortion provider was calling for an end to government run healthcare, but still recognized their hypocrisy.

How the hell do you think you get your half billion dollars? — ME5702 (@ME5702) June 16, 2017

PP: We need Federal funding!

Also PP: No politicians! — #NToH (@RightAllTheTime) June 16, 2017

Then why did you support the ACA–politicians getting the government completely entrenched in health care? — Juli Caldwell (@ImJuliCaldwell) June 16, 2017

So by the wording of your tweet: no Obamacare. — Seth (@sbecke00) June 16, 2017

It’s good to see them coming around. Maybe this whole unity thing is less of a charade than I thought?

Common ground!

Planned Parenthood calls for dismantling of Obamacare. https://t.co/7Rk9oxTheG — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 16, 2017

Planned Parenthood’s social media manager really put her foot in her mouth. Luckily it didn’t have to be torn from her body first.

A blunder like this really highlights the lack of self awareness among the pro-abortion fanatics.