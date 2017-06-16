It’s pretty shocking news but Planned Parenthood called for abolishing Obamacare today while tweeting under the hashtag #WhatWomenWantIn4Words

Some people didn’t notice right off that the abortion provider was calling for an end to government run healthcare, but still recognized their hypocrisy.
streiff

It’s good to see them coming around. Maybe this whole unity thing is less of a charade than I thought?

Common ground!

 

Planned Parenthood’s social media manager really put her foot in her mouth. Luckily it didn’t have to be torn from her body first.

A blunder like this really highlights the lack of self awareness among the pro-abortion fanatics.

 

