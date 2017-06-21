Political candidates always disappoint you eventually. It is a fact of life that apples even to maverick outsiders like SMOD (“Sweet Meteor Of Death”) whose promises to put our world out of its freaking misery have amounted to little more than a few fly-bys that miss the planet by a few million kilometers.

I’m officially withdrawing my support from SMOD in all future elections and endorsing the Yellowstone supervolcano who is showing some promise lately. The supervolcano may be the leader we need right now to bury America under a meter thick blanket of super heated ash and finally rid us of Obamacare.

Yellowstone supervolcano has been hit by a series of earthquakes, with more 400 recorded since June 12. The latest was recorded on Monday, June 19, with a magnitude 3 earthquake striking 8.6 miles north northeast of West Yellowstone, Montana. The swarm began last week, and on June 15 saw a magnitude 4.5 earthquake take place in Yellowstone National Park. “The epicenter of the shock was located in Yellowstone National Park, eight miles north-northeast of the town of West Yellowstone, Montana,” scientists from the University of Utah, which monitors Yellowstone Volcano, said in a statement. “The earthquake was [reportedly] felt in the towns of West Yellowstone and Gardiner, Montana, in Yellowstone National Park, and elsewhere in the surrounding region.” This earthquake was the largest to have hit Yellowstone since March 30, 2014, when a magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded 18 miles to the east, near the Norris Geyser Basin. “[The 4.5] earthquake is part of an energetic sequence of earthquakes in the same area that began on June 12,” the statement continued. “This sequence has included approximately thirty earthquakes of magnitude 2 and larger and four earthquakes of magnitude 3 and larger, including today’s magnitude 4.5 event.”

Sure there are going to be naysayers and some holdouts who stubbornly continue to support the establishment lackey SMOD despite its utter failure to deliver on any of its promises.

A spokesperson from the USGS and YVO tells Newsweek the current activity appears to be “slowly winding down” and that “no other geological activity has been detected.” The probability of a large eruption at Yellowstone in the next year is currently calculated at one in 730,000.

Sorry, I’m done believing the media’s biased polls. Make America a Primordial Molten Wasteland Again.