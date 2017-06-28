The whole GOP health care debacle was already nauseating but now it’s getting ridiculous. According to email pool reports, President Trump promised reporters a “great surprise” with regard to health care.

Before leaving Trump made more comments about healthcare: Healthcare is working along very well…we’re gonna have a big surprise. We have a great Healthcare package. When asked what that meant, POTUS answered “we’re going to have a great, great surprise.”

If I had to guess, I’d say that meant that Trump was stalling for time and trying to avoid answering any real questions.

I also can’t help but think of that episode of The Office, where the boss abdicates his responsibility to pick an employee health care plan and delegates it to an underling who chooses a garbage plan. The boss spends the day trying to find “surprise” to appease the employees. Life imitating art?