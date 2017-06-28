Watch this 22 Year Old Female Kurdish Sniper Laugh Off Return Fire from ISIS Targets

For this kind of courage we can even overlook the vertical video syndrome. Watch this young woman laugh in the face of death.

A Kurdish YPJ (Women’s Protection Unit) sniper was filmed reacting after a bullet fired by an Islamic State (IS) group opponent narrowly missed her head.

The video was filmed in the IS “capital” of Raqqa as Kurdish and Syrian forces, backed by a US-led coalition, seek to force IS out.

The young woman is filmed laughing and exclaiming after her brush with death.

She then tells the men with her to stop filming, saying: “Enough, enough filming.”