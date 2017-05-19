One of the big news items of the day yesterday was the drunk driver in New York plowing through pedestrians in Times Square, killing one and injuring more than a dozen others.

However, new video from the “accident” leads one to believe it was anything but. (WARNING: Graphic content below)

Shocking New Video Shows Times Square Attacker On Vicious, Deliberate Rampage FULL VIDEO – https://t.co/f3Osg2i0MN pic.twitter.com/35r7Y1IVTK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 19, 2017

New York police told us yesterday that the driver was drunk, but another report also said the driver was looking to commit suicide by cop. The video definitely lends credence to the idea that the attack was deliberate, and not just some drunk driver going off-road in New York.