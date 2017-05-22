The Supreme Court has struck down a North Carolina redistricting plan, reaffirming a lower court’s opinion that the proposal gerrymandered two districts in order to dilute black voter influence across the state.

The 5-3 decision, which can be found here, featured Clarence Thomas in the majority and John Roberts in the minority.

The case involved two districts in North Carolina, which were alleged to be drawn up so that they including large chunks of the state’s black vote. Critics accused the state of trapping the black vote in those districts and diluting it statewide.