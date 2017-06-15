On a day when the people of Congress were to stand together to show the world that tragedy won’t completely tear them apart, congressional staffers could not keep their cool for just one baseball game. Via the Washington Times:

Dozens of congressional staffers erupted into boos, jeers and even vulgar gesticulations Thursday when President Trump appeared in a video at the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park. Mr. Trump delivered a message of unity, but some fans in the stands weren’t having any of it. One man shouted an expletive at the video screen as Mr. Trump was telling the fans: “We are showing the world we will not be intimidated by threats.”

Over the last day and a half, members of Congress and even the President stood together with messages of support for not only Steve Scalise, who was one of five injured in an apparently politically-motivated shooting yesterday morning, but with the nation. The idea was that we can overcome negative rhetoric in times of crisis and stand with one another.

To the President’s credit, his message both yesterday and today was a message of unity. But that didn’t stop congressional staffers from behaving like children.

This is absolute foolishness, childishness, and despicable behavior.