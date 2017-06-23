That’s what far-left news magazine Newsweek would like us to believe, anyway.

In a story that went up today, the site reports that the Trump Administration keeps talking about Islamic extremism and not will not acknowledge the right-wing extremism threat the United States is currently facing.

As if to prove their point, they cite what appears to be a left-wing research group’s study that finds right-wing terror is far more frequent and deadly in the U.S. than Islamic terrorism.

A joint project by the Investigative Fund at the Nation Institute, a nonprofit media center, and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting has found that within the past nine years, right-wing extremists plotted or carried out nearly twice as many terrorist attacks as Islamist extremists. Of the 115 right-wing incidents, police only foiled 35 percent. Compare this to the 63 Islamist terrorism cases, where police foiled 76 percent of the planned attacks.

A little bit of obfuscation here. There were more attacks with more fatalities, which clearly means that right-wing extremism is far more prevalent than Islamic. Also note the included statistic about the rate of foiled attempts.

That’s right, the study does hint strongly that racism/Islamophobia is part of the problem.

Right-wing extremists were not only more successful, they were often more deadly, too. From 2008 to 2016, a third of right-wing attacks involved fatalities, compared to 13 percent of Islamist attacks. It should be noted, however, that Islamist extremists killed more people overall, with a death toll of 90 people compared to 79.

In a statement pointing out the higher rate of successful, right-wing terrorist attacks, the Investigative Fund said: “This project quantifies just how irrational Trump and the GOP’s fixation on ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ as the greatest security threat is.”

Well, let’s see. Right-wing extremism can be limited to nutjobs who don’t like people of a different color (not quite sure how that’s “right-wing” but whatever). Islamic extremism can originate from anywhere and will try to infiltrate and do harm to the citizens of other nations.

This study clearly focuses on Islamic terror events in the U.S. alone and does not take into account the myriad terror attacks in Europe, which have done incredible damage to the people there. It does not take into account open declarations of war from Islamist factions against the West.

But, Donald Trump is supported by white nationalists, the alt-right, whatever you want to call them. Clearly, now is the time to have a conversation about right-wing extremism. Never mind that a United States Congressman is still in a hospital bed because a liberal who regularly spouted off about destroying the GOP targeted and shot him. Never mind that liberal activists and politicians are regularly accusing Republicans of wanting American citizens to die, calling them traitors to America, etc.

Nope. Right-wing extremism is the problem. Let’s deal with it first.