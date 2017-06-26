Not very many details on this, but it is coming out over the wires right now: a bus exploded in Paris after bystanders reported seeing it in flames.

Bus Explosion Reported In Paris Here's What We Know: https://t.co/fsxxvHgk1S pic.twitter.com/0Jmug8ji2Y — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 26, 2017

A bus was engulfed in flames after witnesses reported an explosion in the Tremblay section of Paris Monday. Video posted online showed the aftermath as the bus was complete destroyed. Fire crews have since knocked down the fire. At least one person was injured, officials said.

There is no reported cause, nor is it currently believed to be an act of terrorism. However, we’ll keep watching the story and bring you any updates here and in subsequent posts.