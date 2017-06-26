The Supreme Court’s decision to life some of the restrictions on Donald Trump’s travel ban gives at least a partial victory to the Trump Administration. But, buried within the decision is what can only be considered a jab at liberal activist groups.

Supreme Court, writing unanimously in the travel ban case, is wise to how liberal activist groups operate pic.twitter.com/Nu97q4omkY — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 26, 2017

Dan McLaughlin, our old friend and colleague, hits the nail on the head here, because you just know every liberal activist group that is absolutely outraged over this executive order and the court’s decision was going to start prowling for “clients” in order to try and circumvent this decision.

It’s how liberalism works, isn’t it? If a law stops them from doing something they don’t like, they go to the courts. If the courts, don’t stand with them, they try to circumvent the courts in “creative” ways. They have always disliked what prevents them from doing what they want, but so they try to dress it up as some sort of “justice.”

But, that’s not how the rule of law works. This is a solid and, most importantly, unanimous decision that stops these old tactics right in their tracks. Good on the Supreme Court for making this call and supporting the rule of law in this country.