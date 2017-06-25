After Congressman Steve Scalise was shot at baseball practice by a deranged leftist gunman, you would think that Democrats would cool their rhetoric about Republicans being murderers. Liberal rhetoric has reached a fever pitch over Obamacare repeal, ranging from the constant drumbeat that Donald Trump is a Russian puppet to Sen. Elizabeth Warren claiming that money saved through Republican attempts to reduce healthcare deficits is “blood money.” Such hyperbolic rhetoric from the Left has created the poisonous atmosphere that culminated in an attempted mass-casualty event at a Congressional baseball practice. Civility is out the window, it seems, when it comes to democratic desperation to save the monstrosity that is Obamacare.

After a week of fake respect, the tone of civility was gone when Hillary Clinton tweeted on Friday that “If Republicans pass this bill, they’re the death Party.” Concurrently with Clinton, socialist Bernie Sanders tweeted that “thousands of people will die if the Republican healthcare bill becomes law.” Sanders’s insane statement was met by a snarky response from Republican Senator Orrin Hatch who said “The brief time when we were *not* accusing those we disagree with of murder was nice while it lasted.” There is an obvious attempt by Democrats to drown-out any legitimate debate over Obamacare repeal with hysterical, hate-filled rhetoric prognosticating doom and death.

The claim that Republicans are the party of death coming from Hillary Clinton and the Democrats is rich; one of the primary reasons that they oppose any Republican healthcare plan is that it will defund Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood is America’s largest abortion provider, which receives over $500 million per year from American taxpayers. Democrats for decades have defended abortion funding as if it is the holy grail, and have tried repeatedly to scuttle any legislation that would ban dismembering, maiming, or partial birth aborting a baby in the womb. For the abortion party to attack Republicans as the “party of death” is absurd even by their own warped standards.

Republicans have a lot of work to do on the Obamacare repeal bill if it is going to make it to President Trump’s desk. From reducing federal subsidies to buy healthcare plans with too many coverage mandates, to allowing for competition across state lines for health insurance, Congress has work to do to repeal the ACA. One proviso of both the House and Senate versions of Obamacare repeal that should remain, however, is that Planned Parenthood should never again see a dime of federal funding.

Democratic wailing about Republicans being the party of death reminds me of a warning from Isaiah 5:20 “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.” By calling the GOP the “party of death” Democrats are just seeking to muddy the waters on their own horrific record when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society.