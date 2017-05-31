The country’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, finally released their 2015-2016 annual report on Tuesday after growing speculation as to the holdup. The report is usually published at the beginning of each year, but this year, it was almost June.

Perhaps this is due to their concern that Republican-controlled Washington is closer than ever to defunding? However, Congress and President Trump sure don’t seem to be in a hurry to get this marked off the GOP to-do list before midterms. They should be ashamed.

Regardless of the reasoning behind Planned Parenthood’s tardiness, their report fully reflects the times. They believe themselves to be targets of horrible attacks from those uninterested in providing health care to women in America. They consider themselves necessary providers.

Nothing is further from the truth.

Just yesterday, Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, did what she does best: spread fear.

When politicians talk about “defunding” Planned Parenthood, they’re talking about blocking women from health care. https://t.co/LoYxEM58fx — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) May 30, 2017

This is a lie of epic proportions. Why? Because PP is the exception in female health care, not the rule. This infographic, from the Charlotte Lozier Institute, shows that the number of regular health clinics per state absolutely dominate the number of Planned Parenthood clinics. As is clearly seen, PP is far from necessary. That won’t keep Richards from wringing her hands and wailing at all that rampant misogyny, though. Oh, the horror.

Back to that 2015-2016 annual report.

If you skip past the several pages of shiny, smiling faces and the insistence that they’re all about love, education, and harmony, you’ll find the numbers.

Death is big business for them.

Between 2015 and 2016, Planned Parenthood performed 328,348 abortions in the same time frame as only 2,889 adoption referrals. This is up from 323,999 abortions and 2,024 adoption referrals as indicated in their 2014-2015 annual report. Yes, adoption referrals have increased. That’s a good thing. Let’s not be fooled, though. Committing legal homicide is far and above their primary objective. It’s hard for me to give them a pat on the back for the year that was when nearly 330,000 fetal heartbeats were prematurely stopped within their walls.

Other figures are telling, too. The number of patients coming for actual health services was down significantly.

615,499 Pap and breast exams were performed during 2015-2016. The year before that, the number was 635,342. Last year, 2,808,815 was the final figure for birth control information and services provided. During 2014-2015, that number was 2,945,059.

Despite pussy hats and tearful proclamations, actual health services are down and abortions have increased at Planned Parenthood. Giving is up, as made apparent by numerous social media campaigns desperately asking for donations. Entertainers, singers, and organizations are all pleading for Americans to send their money to PP, or else women will literally die.

The real truth is that it is the unborn who continue to die in PP clinics nationwide. Currently, these clinics receive more than $500 million from the federal government as they continue to vacuum out wombs and discard lives all in the name of female empowerment.

Congress and President Trump, what are you waiting for?