Yahoo News ran a very interesting article last week about what they claim is a recent uptick in illegal aliens declining food stamp aid out of fears of deportation, naturally due to President Trump’s policy-leanings when it comes to illegal immigration.

The post was light on stats but heavy on emotion as it wove tragic tales of hard-working illegals being forced to choose between food and deportation.

A crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump has driven some poor people to take a drastic step: opt out of federal food assistance because they are fearful of deportation, activists and immigrants say… …A 52-year-old woman interviewed in New York City, a Mexican in the country illegally, told The Associated Press she was motivated in January to drop a benefit that was supporting her teenage daughter, a U.S. citizen, purely because she was afraid of being in the food stamp system, which requires applicants to state their immigration status. “I had been told that it’s OK to apply for food stamps. But, for the moment, I don’t want to take any risks,” said the woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of her immigration status and was introduced to AP through an organization that helps immigrants, the Mexican Coalition of the South Bronx. “I need it but I have peace of mind because my case is closed,” said the woman, who makes $8.50 an hour cleaning houses and lives in small apartment on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. A Honduran immigrant and single mother with one child in Silver Spring, Maryland, decided not to renew the food stamps she received when they expired in January. “We fear deportation,” said the 29-year-old immigrant, who also spoke on condition of anonymity and was introduced to AP through a local nonprofit. She normally earns about $350 per week answering phones at a travel agency but has been working extra hours cleaning homes to make up for the loss of about $150 per month in food stamps.

The idea that people are actually opting out of foodstamps over deportation actually boosts the idea that our welfare programs are bloated and wasteful. Since I haven’t seen any recent stories about illegal immigrants dropping dead in the streets from starvation it is safe to assume they’re finding a way to feed themselves. Yes, it might be a struggle but there is no constitutional right to never struggle. Is their struggle here in America worse than their struggle in whatever country they fled?

Welfare isn’t just a form of financial aid, it’s a state of mind. When the money was there and trouble-free, people who are otherwise healthy and able to earn a living took advantage of it. When the money came with certain standards suddenly many of those people are finding alternatives to the free help. They’re helping themselves. How many other legal citizens on foodstamps might be inclined to earn their grocery budget through other means if they were held to stricter standards?

The Department of Agriculture administers the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) and their own guidelines are contradictory. While requirements for qualifying for SNAP include being a legal resident or refugee…

…if you dig long enough you can find a statement in .pdf form that reassures illegals that they will not be reported or deported for receiving food stamp benefits.

This is a government agency blatantly flouting the law of the land, rewarding law-breakers and contradicting the mission of a fellow government agency, ICE.

It is no wonder that average, hard-working Americans are feeling taxed beyond their abilities and financially stressed beyond reason. Many of are bearing the burden of their own families and communities as well as that of people who obviously can survive without taxpayer money but choose not to.

Reading the Yahoo article, it isn’t hard to understand why so many people have such vocal problems with the current state of immigration in our country. Americans feel left behind by their own government, which consistently takes the side of illegal aliens who flout our laws, avail themselves of benefits they don’t need and don’t pay for, and then ungratefully shame and ridicule those Americans who say they can give no more.